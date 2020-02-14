'Distressed' patient jumps from Noida hospital building

A 46-year-old man undergoing treatment at a private hospital here jumped from the third floor of the building on Friday, injuring himself, police said. The man was admitted to the Sumitra Hospital in Sector 35, under Sector 24 police station limits, on February 3 for treatment of kidney and liver-related ailments, the police said.

"The patient has been identified as Bhimsen Singh, a native of nearby Hapur district. Prima facie it appears he was frustrated with his ailment which led him to jump from the third floor of the hospital building," a police official said. Singh was shifted to the ICU of the hospital and was undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that they were still enquiring into the matter to ascertain the exact reason for the incident.

