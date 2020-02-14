2 held for killing cousin due to business rivalry: Police

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing their cousin due to a business rivalry, the Delhi Police said on Friday. According to the police, on February 6, accused Mohammad Saier and Mohammad Jabir killed their cousin, Mohammad Shad, whose body was found with multiple stab wounds in a godown located at the Vishnu Garden here.

"The accused are first cousins of the victim. Due to the intervention of the victim and his brother, the business of the accused suffered huge losses," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West District, Deepak Purohit said. The police said after the crime was reported, the CCTV footage of the area was scanned and a close relative of the victim was seen coming out from the street around the time the offence was suspected to have been committed.

"A probe also revealed that the victim had ordered food from Swiggy. A police team traced the delivery boy and obtained vital information from him, which further helped in ascertaining the time of the occurrence," the police officer said.

