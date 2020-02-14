Thane: Train stalls due to fire, woman suffers heart attack

A woman suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital on Friday evening due to crowding

after trains were stalled on Central Railway tracks near Kalwa in Thane district due to a fire in a gutter, an official said.

The fire broke out at around 4:30pm and Revati Sampat (63) was in one of the trains that got stalled at the spot,

said Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

"She suffered a heart attack due to the crowd in the coach as several trains stalled for almost 40 minutes due to

the fire. She was rushed to hospital and is recuperating," he added.

