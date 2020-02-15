Maha: 2 pilgrims run over by truck in Akola

Two people were run over by a truck late Friday night while on a pilgrimage near Loharaa

village in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said. An official identified the deceased as Vishal Patekar

and Shyam Nivane, both of whom were walking as part of the celebration of Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din in Shegaon, an

official said. "A truck ran them over. They are from Palsod village

here. A case has been registered at Ural police station," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

