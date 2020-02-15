Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the country's unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The chief minister gave away 'Certificate of Honour' to those who had been given jobs in the state government under its 'Honour and Gratitude' policy during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019, an official statement said here. While interacting with the martyrs' families, Singh reiterated his government's firm commitment to accord top priority to the welfare of the families of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice while guarding the country's borders and fighting the terrorism in various parts of the country.

Amarinder said the state government had made a humble effort to show its gratitude to the families of the martyrs though the loss of their beloved ones could never be compensated in monetary terms. The people of Punjab would always remain indebted to martyrs for their exemplary valour and heroic deeds, he asserted.

Responding to the issue raised by some of the martyr's families, the chief minister asked the Department of Defence Services Welfare to come up with a revised policy to provide better jobs in case the eligible family members improve their educational qualifications. Meanwhile, Defence Services Welfare Director Brig (Retd) Satinder Singh announced that one family member each of the defence forces personnel, who had laid down their lives recently, would also be provided jobs at the earliest.

He said nine such cases were under active consideration of the state government, of which jobs would be provided to the eligible next of kin shortly in four cases. The other five cases will be processed in due course after getting the Battle Causality Certificates from the Army authorities, which are mandatory for providing jobs to the Next of Kin, he said.

Notably, under the Punjab Government's 'Honour and Gratitude' policy, a government job to the eligible next of kin, along with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh is also provided for single and married martyrs respectively in the state. On the directives of the chief minister, the Department of Defence Services Welfare has already given financial assistance to four Pulwama martyrs, who made the supreme sacrifice on this day last year to defend nation's unity and integrity, Brig (Retd) Singh said.

He said the family members of martyrs had been provided with financial assistance/government job as per the Punjab Government policy. Giving details, he said that the widows of martyr Constable Sukhjinder Singh from district Tarn Taran and Head Constable Jaimal Singh from district Moga respectively had been given financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each besides Rs 2 lakh each to the parents of martyrs.

Both the families have been assured that a government job would be given to their minor children when they become major. In case of martyr Constable Maninder Singh from Gurdaspur district, a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has already been given to his parents, since he was not married.

A job in Punjab Police too will be soon given to his brother, who was earlier in CRPF and has now resigned. Likewise, parents of martyr constable Kulwinder Singh from Rupnagar district have already been given financial assistance to the tune of Rs 10 lakh as he was not married. In his case job to the next of the kin could not be given as he was the only child of his parents, he said.

