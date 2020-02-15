Jailed for 14 years in murder case, K'taka man fulfills dream of becoming doctor
Fourteen years of life in jail has not deterred Subhash Patil from fulfilling his dream of becoming a doctor.
The 40-year-old man from Afzalpura in Karnataka's Kalaburagi was put behind bars in a murder case while doing MBBS in 1997.
Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "I joined MBBS in 1997. But, I was jailed in a murder case in 2002. I worked at the jail's OPD and was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed my MBBS in 2019." Earlier this month, Patil completed a one-year mandatory internship for getting the MBBS course degree.
Police arrested Patil in 2002 in a murder case when he was in his third year of MBBS course. A court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2006. He was put behind bars but he did not give up his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. In 2016, police released Patil on Independence day for his good conduct. (ANI)
