Gang using child to commit thefts busted, three held

  • Thane
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 11:56 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 11:56 IST
Police have arrested from Mira Road three members of a gang, who allegedly used a boy to

commit thefts at marriage functions, an official said on Saturday.

The accused trio has been identified as Vikrant Bhaneria (21), Chandansingh Rajput (50) and Aditya Sisodiya,

(19), all from Sarangpur tehsil in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Police have taken into custody a boy, aged around 10 years, who the gang members had roped in to commit thefts.

"The Thane district rural police arrested the trio on Thursday. While the gang had committed similar crimes in the

past, the latest incident took place at a marriage hall in Mira Road on February 12," senior inspector Kailas Barve of

Naya Nagar Police Station said. "As per the complaint, the boy entered the bride's

room. A relative of the bride spotted the boy picking up a wallet from a bag lying there. When he accosted the boy, the

latter said the wallet belonged to his mother," he said. "The relative, however, doubted the minor and asked

him to take him to his mother. As the minor failed to do so, he was handed over to the manager of the hall, who alerted the

police," Barve said. The bride's relative later lodged a complaint.

"During the probe, it came to light that a gang was using the boy to commit thefts at marriage events. The gang

used to pay him after the theft," the officer said. "Based on the information given by the minor, the trio

was arrested. During their interrogation, the accused told the police that many such gangs were active in different parts of

the country," he added. The trio has been booked under IPC sections 380

(theft) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

The child has been sent to a remand home in Bhiwandi as per the court orders, another officer said.

