Man on the run after raping Dalit teenager in UP's Bhadohi

A man escaped from a village after allegedly raping a Dalit teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in a village in Gopiganj area on Friday when Mukesh Singh alias Ravindra took the girl to a pump set room in the fields and raped her there, Circle Officer K Singh said.

The accused later fled from the spot threatening the girl of dire consequences, he said. An FIR has been registered and police has launched a manhunt to arrest him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

