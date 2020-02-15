We must help preserve tribal culture: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said tribals were the original inhabitants of India, and the people of the country should protect their culture. He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day 'Adivasi Mahotsav' at Ramnagar in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. "Tribals are the original inhabitants of India and it is our duty to protect their culture and ensure their development.

This is our constitutional duty as well," the vice president said. Underlining the need for sustainable development, he said tribals inspire the society to dwell in nature and move forward with it. This festival is a good effort as it demonstrates indigenous people's culture, art and other aspects of their life, Naidu added.

"The government's efforts are not enough to preserve the tribal culture and the society should also chip in," he said. Terming education a gateway to progress, he said tribals should benefit from it. "Peace is necessary for development. Without peace development cannot take place," the vice president added. Union ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel, who were present on the occasion, also stressed on the need to preserve tribal culture and art.

