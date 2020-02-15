Goa CM downplays terror input circular, welcomes tourists

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said there was no terror threat to the state and he would be reviewing CrPC section 144 notices issued in this connection by district collectors. The collectors of North and South Goa districts, earlier this week, had issued a notification under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure claiming there was a threat input related to the state and also the possibility of anti-social activities taking place.

Section 144 of CrPC gives the district administration and police powers to take steps to prevent the occurrence of a cognizable offense. The circular came at a time when Goa is preparing for the world-renowned Carnival which is expected to attract thousands of tourists and Shigmo folk festival.

"It was a routine circular but the media gave extensive coverage to it. I have discussed the issue with both the district collectors and will be reviewing the circular," CM Sawant, who holds the Home portfolio, said. "The state is not facing any terror threat and the circular was just for administrative sake. The state is very safe. There should not be any impact of this circular on Carnival and Shigmo celebrations. Everyone is welcome to Goa," he added.

