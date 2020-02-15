Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu calls for active participation all to promote tribal culture

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for active participation from all sections of society for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ramnagar (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:16 IST
Naidu calls for active participation all to promote tribal culture
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing the gathering at the Adivasi Mahotsav-- 2020, at Ramnagar, Mandla, Madhya Pradesh on Feb 15, 2020. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for active participation from all sections of society for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture. Addressing the 'Aadivasi Mahotsav -- 2020' here, the Vice President said the tribal communities represent the ancient most culture and values of India. "Our younger generations should be made aware of their eternal values and traditions," he said.

Naidu expressed his deep concern over the fact that around 250 languages have disappeared in the last 50 years and most of these extinct languages belonged to tribal communities. He wanted the universities to preserve and promote the local tribal culture. "When a language dies, it symbolises the downfall of a culture, a civilisation, a creative tradition," he said.

"When hotels can serve foreign cuisine, why can't they promote local tribal flavours which are more suited to our bodily and climatic conditions? Why can't city youth pursue tribal music and instruments as their hobby," he asked. Expressing happiness that National Tribal University in Amarkantak has become functional, Naidu exhorted the scholars to research upon tribal languages, literature, folk song, crafts, etc.

"Mindless exploitation of nature will lead to disastrous consequences," he added. Naidu further said that even while preserving their unique lifestyle and culture, the tribal should be made an equal partner in India's development journey.

"There is a need for constant and constructive dialogue between the administration and local communities," he added. Emphasising the need for the promotion of entrepreneurship among the tribal youth, Naidu opined that linking TRIFED with the wide marketing network of 'Khadi and Village Industries Commission' would provide access to a larger market for tribal handicrafts.

"Heroes such as Birsa Munda, Sidhu, Kanhu, and Rani Avantibai are an inspiration for all and their life stories should be taught to children in our schools," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia says American from cruise ship tests positive for new coronavirus

Malaysia said on Saturday said an 83-year-old American passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.The American woman took a flight to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia, the Malaysian health...

Haryana CM approves to request Centre for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in state

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday gave the approval to request the Central Government for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in the state. A proposal of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana in this regard has...

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Se...

CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.Raids are being carried out at three places i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020