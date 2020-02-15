Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan in full swing for Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony

The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi are in the final phase in Ramlila Maidan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:24 IST
Preparations at Ramlila Maidan in full swing for Kejriwal's oath taking ceremony
Preparations at Ramlila Ground in the last phase on the eve of oath taking ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi are in the final phase in Ramlila Maidan. He will be sworn-in for the third time as the Chief Minister on February 16.

The work is in the last phase and all the department heads are on the site for the final check. Speaking to ANI about the preparations, AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "The preparation work will be completed by evening. All the work including erecting the stage is also in the last phase. All the department heads are working and on the site for the preparations."

He further said that Delhiites who were invited for the ceremony will get entry from Gate no - 4 to 9, adding, "There is an arrangement for LED screens for the people who will not be able to enter the ground." Families of newly elected MLAs will also attend the event, hence, arrangements for them have also been kept in place, he said.

Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal invited cabinet minister designates for dinner tonight. Meanwhile, Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday requested the heads of Delhi government schools to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan.

The school heads were requested to attend the swearing-in ceremony, along with 20 teachers, including vice principals, entrepreneurship mindset curriculum coordinators, happiness coordinators, and teacher development coordinators. The Kejriwal-led party won the Delhi Assembly elections on February 11 with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70 with contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia says American from cruise ship tests positive for new coronavirus

Malaysia said on Saturday said an 83-year-old American passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.The American woman took a flight to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia, the Malaysian health...

Haryana CM approves to request Centre for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in state

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday gave the approval to request the Central Government for organizing Khelo India Youth Games in the state. A proposal of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana in this regard has...

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Se...

CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.Raids are being carried out at three places i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020