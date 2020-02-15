British woman attempts suicide at Goa beach, rescued by lifeguards

A British woman in her mid-fifties was rescued by the lifeguards at the Baga beach here after she allegedly attempted to commit suicide by drowning. According to a statement by Drishti Lifeguards, on Friday afternoon at around 02:30, the lifeguard on duty Sanjay spotted a woman who was seen running into the waters and heading out into the deep.

Lifeguard Sanjay relayed a call to the tower for backup and rushed into the waters to retrieve the woman. "He reached the lady and attempted to secure her to the rescue tube but she refused and stated that she wanted to end her life," the statement read.

The lifeguard managed to calm her down and brought her back to the shore. Upon queries, it was revealed that the British woman had come to Goa on a holiday with her husband, who left her after taking all their travel documents.

The woman was later handed over to the police. An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

