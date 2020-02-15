Jamia Coordination Committee members detained outside Tamil Nadu House by Delhi Police
A few Members of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) were on Saturday detained by the police after they staged a protest outside Tamil Nadu House here.
A few Members of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) were on Saturday detained by the police after they staged a protest outside Tamil Nadu House here. The JCC members were protesting against the Tamil Nadu police's action during anti-CAA protests in Chennai on Friday.
Over 100 people were detained on Friday by the Chennai police following a scuffle during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Washermanpet. Later, a protest was staged near Mount Road Dargah at Anna Salai. But it was later withdrawn.
Meanwhile, the protest in Chennai against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) resumed on Saturday in the Washermanpet area. The protestors were seen sitting peacefully displaying banners against the CAA and NRC. The protestors were also seen waving the tricolour and chanting slogans. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
