NIA files charge sheet against 2 for financing terrorist activities of Naga insurgent group

The NIA has filed a charge sheet against two persons, including a self-styled major, for their alleged involvement in financing terror activities of Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM). Luckin Mashangva of Dimapur, Nagaland, and Jaikishan Sharma of Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh, have been named in the charge sheet filed before the special NIA court in Dimapur on Friday, the NIA said.

They have been charged with section 120B and 384 of the Indian Penal Code and section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said. The case, re-registered by the NIA on September 17 last year, relates to the seizure of Rs 10,46,100 by a Special Operation Team, Dimapur Police, on August 20 last year from the possession of Mashangva and Sharma, the premier investigation agency said.

Mashangva is a self-styled major of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN(IM) and Sharma is a contractor in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh, it said. The duo, the NIA said, was running an organized racket of extortion from several businessmen and contractors to finance the activities of NSCN(IM).

Sharma managed to secure tenders of government works by threat, coercion, and manipulation, and then paid substantial money to the leaders of the NSCN(IM), thus raising funds for terrorist activities of the insurgent group, it said. Mashangva and Sharma have also been chargesheeted in a case of the killing of an Arunachal MLA, the NIA said.

Further investigation was underway, the agency added.

