3 people feared missing after avalanche in J&K

At least three persons are feared missing after an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez area on Saturday, police said. "An avalanche struck Gurez area today. Three persons are reportedly trapped under it," a police official said.

A rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing persons, he said. Further details are awaited.

