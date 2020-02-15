Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana cabinet to meet on Sunday; Likely to decide dates for budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:24 IST
Telangana cabinet to meet on Sunday; Likely to decide dates for budget
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Cabinet would meet here on Sunday when it is expected to finalize the dates for the upcoming budget session of the assembly, during which an anti-CAA resolution may be moved.

The cabinet meeting, to be presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held at 4 PM, official sources said here on Saturday. During the session, the assembly is likely to take up a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Rao had last month said the CAA was "not good" for the country and that keeping Muslims outside the purview of the act pained him.

Noting that his Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament, Rao had said a resolution might be passed by the state assembly against the CAA on the lines of some other states. The TRS ruled Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had on February 8 passed an anti-CAA resolution at its general body meeting.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry and Kerala and West Bengal have passed assembly resolutions against the act, which has triggered protests in several parts of the country. Besides the schedule for the assembly session, the state governments Palle Pragati (progress of villages), Pattana Pragati (progress of towns) programs, among others, were also expected to come up in the Cabinet meeting, the sources said. The assembly session is expected to be held next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News and Myths on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Twelve tortoises seized at Howrah railway station; 3 held

Three people, including a woman, were on Saturday arrested by Government Railway Police, Howrah and seized 12 tortoises from their possession. The arrest took place at Howrah railway station in West Bengal following an inquiry and personal ...

DLSA tracks 21 destitute, addicts, homeless kids in rehabilitation campaign by Rohini District Court

The Delhi Legal Services Authority DLSA tracked and identified around 21 destitute and homeless children at north Delhis Madhuban Chowk and nearby areas in a week-long rehabilitation campaign organised by the Rohini District Court. Accordin...

Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defence deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankaras relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reporte...

Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20 World Cup title. India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020