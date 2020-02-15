Senior officers visit shelling-hit village in J-K's Poonch

Senior civil and police officers on Saturday visited Shahpur sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and took stock of the situation in the aftermath of Pakistani shelling that left a villager dead, officials said. Sixty-year-old Badar Din was killed and four others were injured when the Pakistan army targeted civilians while they were heading towards a mosque to offer Friday prayers in Shahpur hamlet.

District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch Ramesh Angral visited the shelling-hit village and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as ex-gratia relief and Rs 10,000 out of the Red Cross fund to the next of kin of the deceased, the officials said. The officers also inspected the mosque, which was hit by splinters during the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan, they said.

They took stock of the situation and assured all possible help to the villagers, the officials said.

