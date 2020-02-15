2 minors held for robbing Siliguri house

Two minors were detained on Saturday in connection with a robbery at a house in West Bengal's Siliguri, police said. The minors allegedly robbed the house on February 2 in the Dudh More area of the city, they said. There was no one in the house when the robbery happened. The two minors were held from the Rathkhola area in the early hours of the day, officials said, adding that the stolen items have been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.