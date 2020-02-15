Woman set ablaze in Nashik district, suffers 50 percent burns

A 35-year-old woman was set on fire on Saturday evening allegedly by three unidentified men at the Lasalgaon bus stand in Nashik district of Maharashtra, around 225 kms from here, police said. The victim, a widow, has suffered 50 percent burn injuries in the attack that occurred around 5 pm when three men threw petrol at her and set her on fire, before fleeing, he said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital by some onlookers and the police. The exact motive behind the attack is not known yet, he said. Police are recording the victim's statement to get information about the identity of the accused. Recently, a 25-year-old woman college lecturer was set on afire in Wardha district of the state by her stalker. She died during treatment in Nagpur on February 10 after battling for life for seven days.

