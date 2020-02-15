Fire at shanties in Delhi's Bangali Basti

A fire broke out at shanties in Delhi's Bangali Basti on Saturday evening, an official said. However, there was no report of any injury, the Delhi Fire Service official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 7.00 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Efforts are being made to douse the flames, they said.

