Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conference on J&K future not allowed by authorities; Aiyar claims he is under 'hotel arrest'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:43 IST
Conference on J&K future not allowed by authorities; Aiyar claims he is under 'hotel arrest'
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir authorities did not allow a conference on the Union Territory's future in which senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was to participate as no prior permission was sought for it, officials said on Saturday. Aiyar claimed he was put under "hotel arrest" and police stopped people who were to attend the conference titled 'Jammu and Kashmir-- The Road Ahead and organized by an NGO, from entering the hotel which was the venue of the meeting.

Officials denied Aiyar being under any "hotel arrest". They said no prior permission was sought for hosting the conference.

The authorities also said there was no detention of Aiyar and he was free to go to the airport in the morning to catch his return flight as scheduled. The Congress leader said he arrived in Srinagar on Friday for the conference organized by the Centre for Peace and Progress at the invitation of the organization's chairman O P Shah.

"In the morning (on Saturday), police arrived and told Mr. Shah, when I was on a morning walk, that he is not allowed to hold the meeting which was scheduled at 1 PM today at the hotel in which we are staying. After that he called me and asked me to return to the hotel as quickly as possible. A policemen came and said he was under orders to inform Mr Shah that the meeting would not take place," Aiyar told PTI over phone from the hotel. "Police stopped people at the gate from coming inside. Both Mr Shah and I were at the gate. I am hoping both of us will be able to return to Delhi tomorrow as we are booked on flights," the former Union minister said.

There seems to be a strange sort of a "hotel arrest", he alleged. "I read in the newspapers how the envoys were shown that there was normalcy here and I wish they had seen the condition in which Mr Shah and I are in. We came here as Indians, this is an unbreakable and 'atoot ang' of India, to meet our co-Indians and we find that our co-Indians are being denied their rights," Aiyar said.

The Shah-led organization has been regularly holding meetings in Jammu, Srinagar and New Delhi. Its headquarters is in Kolkata, Aiyar said. On August 5, last year, the government reorganized Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcating the state into two union territories and withdrew its special powers. It also imposed severe curbs including on the movement of people as well as on mobile telephone and internet connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Couple jumps to death into Narmada river canal with son

A couple committed suicide along with their son by jumping into a river canal near Tharad in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.The trigger behind the extreme step is not known yet. Police are trying to ascerta...

Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing

Saudi Arabias foreign minister said on Saturday that Riyadh was still committed to back-channel peace talks with Yemens Houthi rebels, despite a recent increase in violence in the five-year conflict. Yemen has been mired in fighting since t...

9 killed as bus crashes into boulder in Karnataka

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with roadsideboulder in Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday, police said.The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, part of a trip organised by a private com...

2 school staff held for sexually abusing 11 students in Satara

Two employees of a reputed residential school in Panchgani area of Satara district inwestern Maharashtra have been arrested for alleged physical and sexual abuse of 11 tribal students, police said onSaturday. The students are in the 10-13 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020