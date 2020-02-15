Left Menu
3 killed as vehicle falls into pond in Assam

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday when their vehicle hit the railing of a culvert and toppled into a pond under it, police said. The incident happened on National Highway 31 near the Joyguru area in North Guwahati police station limits when the Rangia-bound vehicle was going from Guwahati, they said.

The three persons, identified as Rajib Sarma (28), his newly-wed wife Dhanasmita Sarma (23) and Tapan Sarma, died on the spot, officials said. The vehicle has been pulled out of the pond and inquest proceedings have been completed, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, they added.

