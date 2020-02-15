Sonia Gandhi will select new president for MP: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that party president Sonia Gandhi will pick the new chief for the state. Remarks of Nath, who currently holds the post of the state party president, came at a time when many contenders are eyeing the post.
"Any changes in our organization, as well as the appointment of MP Congress chief, would be done by our leader Sonia Gandhi alone," Nath told reporters while responding to a question.
The chief minister said that top leaders of the party held talks with Sonia Gandhi over the strategy for upcoming elections to civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh. He also expressed confidence about better coordination between the state government and the Congress organization in MP.
