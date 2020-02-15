Delhi Metro harassment case: FIR registered, says DMRC

An FIR has been filed in a case in which a woman has alleged that she was harassed by a man's "obscene behavior" while travelling in a metro train, DMRC authorities said on Saturday. The woman had narrated the alleged incident on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying that a man had flashed his genitals at her in a coach when she was travelling on the Yellow Line.

"A complaint regarding obscene behavior by a male passenger was received on DMRC's official Twitter handle. The DMRC, on its part, intimated the Ghitorni Police Station and also contacted the complainant, assuring her of all cooperation possible. "Subsequently, an FIR has been filed at the Ghitorni Police station and the issue is under investigation by Police," the DMRC said in a statement.

However, further details of the FIR are awaited. The Delhi Commission For Women had on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DMRC after the woman had alleged that she was harassed in the metro train.

In a series of tweets, the woman had claimed on Wednesday night that when she was returning to Gurgaon in a metro train, a man standing and facing her had flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging website. "Delhi Metro's security department is also continuously monitoring the case and is extending all possible assistance to the police. This is to reiterate that DMRC takes complaints regarding the safety of its women passengers with great seriousness and all necessary cooperation is extended," the DMRC's statement issued on Saturday said.

