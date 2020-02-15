2 school staff held for sexually abusing 11 students in Satara
Two employees of a reputed residential school in Panchgani area of Satara district in
western Maharashtra have been arrested for alleged physical and sexual abuse of 11 tribal students, police said on
Saturday. The students are in the 10-13 age group and had run
away from school recently before they were spotted by villagers who brought them to the police, an official said.
"The students told them they had been sexually and physically abused and shown pornographic videos by two school
wardens," said a Panchgani police station official. The father of one of the students filed a complaint
after which the two wardens were arrested, he said. "We have registered a case under IPC sections 323
(voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 379 (theft)and relevant sections
of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added.
