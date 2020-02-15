9 killed as bus crashes into boulder in Karnataka

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with a roadside boulder in Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, part of a trip organised by a private company in Mysuru for its employees when the mishap occurred near Karkala on Wednesday evening.

Police suspect failure on the part of the driver to negotiate a curve might have caused the mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

