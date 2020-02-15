Four arrested with 50,000 pieces of Yaba tablets in Kolkata

Four people were arrested on drug smuggling charges from Jadavpur here and 50,000 pieces of Yaba tablets were seized, police said on Saturday. "The price of the seized Yaba drugs is nearly Rs 1.5 crore in the international grey market," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force said.

The seizure was made during a raid at a place on the Prince Golam Mohammad Shah Road late Friday night, they said. Three of the four-drug peddlers have been identified as residents of Manipur, while the other one is from West Bengal, the officer said.

"They were trying to smuggle the drug to Bangladesh," he said.

