Imposition of Sec 144 is nominal, can be reviewed, says Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the imposition of Section 144 in the state is "nominal" and he will consider the decision to review the order. "Such circulars are issued regularly. There is no question of a terror attack or any cause for fear. The imposition of Section 144 CrPC is nominal. I will still consider it whether it can be reviewed. Tourists, foreigners coming to Goa for Carnival or tourism, in general, should travel without worry," Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

The statement comes at the backdrop of the decision to impose section 144 in the state at a time when the 'Carnival', one of the most popular festivals in Goa is slated to begin on February 22. Earlier on Saturday, the North Goa district administration issued a statement clarifying that promulgation of the order was "routine" and has advised against panic.

"General public is advised not to panic as these orders have been issued routinely as part of general preparedness in the past too for the entire state by both the District Magistrates," North Goa DM R. Menaka said in a clarification on Saturday. "The order does not prevent the assembly of more than four persons or such conditions as is being quoted. There will be no impact on tourists, Carnival, Shigmo and other celebrations," she added.

Carnival and Shigmo are two major traditional Catholic and Hindu festivals respectively. The order issued earlier this week by the North Goa district administration had said that the prohibitory provisions had been invoked due to "possible terror threats" along the Western Coast. (ANI)

