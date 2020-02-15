Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soured love? Woman set ablaze in Nashik district, suffers 50

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashikmumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:44 IST
Soured love? Woman set ablaze in Nashik district, suffers 50
The victim, a widow, suffered 50 percent burn injuries in the incident that occurred around 5 pm, a police official said. Image Credit: ANI

A 35-year-old woman was set on fire at the Lasalgaon bus stand in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday evening allegedly by a 25-old-man with whom she was in a relationship with, following an argument, police said.

The victim, a widow, suffered 50 percent burn injuries in the incident that occurred around 5 pm, a police official said.

Prima facie, the woman was frustrated after the man, identified as Rameshwar Bhagwat, got engaged with another woman, after marrying the victim in a temple a month ago, he said.

Two men accompanying Bhagwat were later detained by police. The woman had called Bhagwat at the bus stand to meet her, following which he, one of his relatives and another man reached the spot, he said.

The victim, who was sitting on a two-wheeler, was already carrying petrol in a bottle, the official said, adding that she started arguing with Bhagwat over the matter.

"As they were having an argument, the woman poured petrol on herself. As per the woman, Bhagwat got hold of the matchbox she was carrying and set her on fire," the official said.

While Bhagwat ran away from the spot, the two men accompanying him were detained. The woman was rushed to the hospital by some onlookers and the police.

In her statement recorded with the police, the woman told them that she had brought the petrol in the bottle, he said. Meanwhile, another police official from Lasalgaon said the woman was identified as Laxmibai Raut, a resident of Pimpalgaon Najik in Niphad taluka of the district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who was visiting the district met the victim at the hospital on late Saturday night. He was accompanied by the district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Recently, a 25-year-old woman college lecturer was set on afire in Wardha district of the state by her stalker. She died during treatment in Nagpur on February 10 after battling for life for seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuel...

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after womens panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the s...

WBPCB bans use of loudspeaker during secondary, higher secondary exams

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary Madhyamik examination will b...

A's acquire RHP Smith from Giants

The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Burch Smith on Saturday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, who had designated the pitcher for assignment Monday. Smith, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in 10 appearances with the Giants last season afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020