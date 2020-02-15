Soured love? Woman set ablaze in Nashik district, suffers 50

A 35-year-old woman was set on fire at the Lasalgaon bus stand in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday evening allegedly by a 25-old-man with whom she was in a relationship with, following an argument, police said.

The victim, a widow, suffered 50 percent burn injuries in the incident that occurred around 5 pm, a police official said.

Prima facie, the woman was frustrated after the man, identified as Rameshwar Bhagwat, got engaged with another woman, after marrying the victim in a temple a month ago, he said.

Two men accompanying Bhagwat were later detained by police. The woman had called Bhagwat at the bus stand to meet her, following which he, one of his relatives and another man reached the spot, he said.

The victim, who was sitting on a two-wheeler, was already carrying petrol in a bottle, the official said, adding that she started arguing with Bhagwat over the matter.

"As they were having an argument, the woman poured petrol on herself. As per the woman, Bhagwat got hold of the matchbox she was carrying and set her on fire," the official said.

While Bhagwat ran away from the spot, the two men accompanying him were detained. The woman was rushed to the hospital by some onlookers and the police.

In her statement recorded with the police, the woman told them that she had brought the petrol in the bottle, he said. Meanwhile, another police official from Lasalgaon said the woman was identified as Laxmibai Raut, a resident of Pimpalgaon Najik in Niphad taluka of the district.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who was visiting the district met the victim at the hospital on late Saturday night. He was accompanied by the district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Recently, a 25-year-old woman college lecturer was set on afire in Wardha district of the state by her stalker. She died during treatment in Nagpur on February 10 after battling for life for seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.