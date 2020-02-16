Exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh

An exchange of fire took place between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday. The gunbattle took place near the hillock forests of Arlampalli village under Pollampalli Police Station limits in Sukma district.

One unidentified body of a male person, one bharmar (muzzle loading) rifle and hand grenades were recovered from the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

