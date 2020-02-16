Two women held for possession of drugs in Kullu

Two women were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. Vidya Devi and Puja, who were traveling to Chandigarh in a bus, were arrested after recovery of over 1 kg charas from their possession on Saturday night, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A team of Bhuntar Police Station caught them during checking in the area. The SP said an FIR was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

