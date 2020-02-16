1 killed, several injured as bus rams into truck in Howrah

A man died and several others injured after a bus rammed into a truck in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The incident happened near the Janberia bridge in Uluberia police station area, they said.

The bus with around 40 people on board was returning from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand when the incident happened, police said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Joyram Shil (42) of Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district. He was the helper of the bus.

Eight persons were injured in the accident that happened around 4 am as the bus crashed into the truck that was waiting on the roadside, police said. The injured have been admitted to the Uluberia Superspeciality Hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, officials said. The bus was going to the Das Nagar area in Howrah city with the 40 passengers who went on a day-trip to Jamshedpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

