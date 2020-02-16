Kejriwal 3.0: Satyendra Jain takes oath as Delhi minister

Senior AAP leader Satyendra Jain on Sunday took oath as a minister in the new Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Jain, who was re-elected as the Shakur Basti MLA in the February 8 polls, served as the health minister in the previous AAP government. He is likely to retain his portfolio.

During his previous stint, mohalla clinic expansion and augmentation of facilities at hospital were his top priorities. Arvind Kejriwal, who was on Sunday sworn-in as the Delhi chief minister for the third successive time, and Jain had in January jointly inaugurated 152 mohalla clinics taking the number of the neighbourhood facilities providing free primary healthcare in Delhi to 450.

A mohalla clinic is a neighbourhood facility for providing free primary healthcare to city's residents closer home. A typical mohalla clinic has a doctor, a midwife-cum-nurse and an array of diagnostic services and essential medicines are provided free of cost to patients there.

Since the launch of the facility, mohalla clinics have served two crore OPD patients and 18 lakh tests have been conducted there until November 2019, Kejriwal had then said.

