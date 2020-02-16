15-year-old Bengal girl ends life after being raped: Police

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after being raped in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Sunday. The girl, a class 9 student, hung herself from the ceiling of her house in the district's Mal block on Thursday after she was allegedly raped by a man, they said. The man, an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly raped her when no one was at the house.

The girl tried to commit suicide after he left, officials said. The girl was taken to the Mal Superspeciality Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment, police said. The accused has been arrested, they said. A case has been filed, officials said, adding that further investigations are underway. The girl's father has demanded capital punishment for the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

