Two feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Two persons are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's C R Park area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Fire Department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

Two persons are feared trapped under the debris, a senior fire official said.

