Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura district geared up for UP Board exams: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:22 IST
Mathura district geared up for UP Board exams: official

Mathura district administration will take all necessary measures to ensure the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations beginning from February 18 are held without any inconvenience, an official said. “Any attempt to spoil the sanctity of examinations would invite stern punitive action including booking under the Gangster Act,” District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra told reporters here on Sunday.

For transparency, arrangements are in place for live visuals of all examination centres including the examination room and examinees, Mishra said. While prohibitory orders have been promulgated under section 144 of CrPC within 200 metres of the examination centres, anybody using mobile phones during examinations except the centre's superintendents would be treated as sponsoring cheating/copying, he warned.

“Besides a total ban on use of loudspeakers during examinations, opening of photostat/computer shops, within a periphery of 100 metres of examination centres has also been banned,” he said. The entire examination area of the district has been divided into categories - three super zones, six zones and 20 sectors with senior officers in charge of each area, Mishra explained.

Additional District Magistrate level officers have been entrusted the responsibility of super zones, city magistrates/SDMs/tahsildars would look after zones and the responsibility of sectors will be entrusted with Class-II gazetted officers, Mishra added. Of the 131 examination centres, 56 have been identified as 'sensitive' and 'super sensitive' centres with the magistrate in charge of each vulnerable centre, he said.

ADM (Law and Order) S K Tripathi will be the nodal officer for High School and Intermediate examinations while City Magistrate Manoj Kumar will assign the duties to magistrates, Mishra said. A ban is also in place on the entry of any member of management committees of schools during examination hours, Mishra added.

The feedback on proper functioning of CCTV cameras, voice recorders, and power supply at every centre has been taken from the respective magistrates as well as centre superintendents, Mishra said. To get information related to the examination, a live control room has been set up that can be contacted at 0565-2470218 and 84456-09706.

According to District Inspector of Schools Rajendra Singh, a total of six flying squads would make surprise checks at centres to nullify any attempts of cheating at any centre. While 38,868 students have been registered in Mathura for Class 12 examinations, 39,729 students will be taking Class 10 examinations.

Security in and around examination centres has been beefed up and any attempt to disturb peace around the area would invite stern action, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

J-K admin directs DDOs to credit 'wrongly parked' money into exchequer

Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the drawing and disbursing officers DDOs to credit all the wrongly parked balances into the exchequer within a weeks time, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The amounts parked in the accounts h...

Sebi plans to implement governance structure to ensure ongoing compliance

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to prepare and implement a governance structure, which is custom-made to suit to the needs of business, and advising its staff of their obligations to ensure ongoing compliance. The regulator plans to prepa...

Thane: ''Godman'', 2 others booked in Rs 20 lakh cheating case

A self-styled godman and two others were booked on Saturday in Mumbra for allegedly dupingfive persons of Rs 20 lakh, Thane police said. Baba Kalim Shah Varshi and his accomplices Yakeen andFazal told complainant Sohel Qureshi that they cou...

Portuguese president visits churches in Old Goa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Sunday visited churches in Old Goa, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus where relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved.He also paid a visit to the Institute Mater Dei Santa Monica, a church i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020