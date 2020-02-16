Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:36 IST
Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested to the Delhi Police that it should be ready to deal with miscreants with "firm hands", and at the same time remain calm despite "provocation". At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police, Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world which has foiled attempts to create disturbance without any fail.

Citing a speech of the India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1950, he said, "Despite all the anger and provocation, Delhi Police should remain calm but it should also be ready to deal with the miscreants with firm hands to protect the people." "I believe, on many occasions the Delhi Police has lived up to this advice of Saradar Patel," the home minister said. He lauded the force saying it has helped the government on important occasions like celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day, festivals and visits by foreign dignitaries.

Shah observed that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel laid down their lives on the line of duty. The home minister, in his speech, also paid homage to the five Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attack at Parliament building, and to Inspector M C Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter with terrorists.

The event was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and his Puducherry counterpart Kiran Bedi, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and top officials from other agencies. On the occasion, the home minister presented medals to Delhi Police officers for their meritorious service. Shah said that under the Delhi Safe City Project, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 857 crore for the safety and security of the capital city.

As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been set up in the area covered by 165 police stations and the home ministry has sanctioned 9,300 more to ensure safety of women in the city, he said. About police welfare measures, Shah said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 137 crore for housing. The Delhi Police itself was constructing more than 700 residences for its personnel, Shah said and expressing confidence that the issue of residential needs would be solved in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Johri's resignation yet to be accepted

BCCIs first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board. BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to...

Anti-CAA protests continue for third day in TN

Anti-CAA protests by members of Muslim community continued for the third day on Sunday in OldWashermanpet area in the city and some other parts of Tamil Nadu.The fresh round of agitations against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, after a lull ...

More firms in India complying with CSR norms under Companies Act: Report

More companies in India are complying with corporate social responsibility norms under the Companies Act, 2013, with 76 per cent firms having spent 2 per cent or more of their profits on such initiatives during 2019, according to a report. ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours DEL53 UP-LDALL PM PM rules out rethink on decisions on Art 370, CAA despite pressureVaranasi UP Ruling out any rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020