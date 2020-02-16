Left Menu
Man falls into 15-feet deep hole in Udupi

A man on Sunday fell into the 15-feet-deep hole as the land around borewell was being dug collapsed suddenly.

  ANI
  Udupi (Karnataka)
  Updated: 16-02-2020 17:53 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 17:53 IST
The rescue operation is on. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place at Maravanthe village near Baindur in Udupi district.

The man has been identified as Rohith. The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

