Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhim Army takes out protest march against SC ruling on reservation in promotions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 18:20 IST
Bhim Army takes out protest march against SC ruling on reservation in promotions

A large number of Bhim Army members took out a protest march on Sunday against the Supreme Court's ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services. Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad led the protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. He has given a call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 demanding that the government brings an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

"Now the time has come when the SC/ST/OBC and other minority people need to come together for their rights. The Bharatiya Janata Party is against the minorities in the country. "The nation will run with Ambedkar's Constitution and this movement will not stop here. There would be a big movement on February 23 and it should be held peacefully," Aazad said.

The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. Bhim Army spokesperson Harjeet Singh Bhatti said, "The judgment of the apex court is totally against the Constitution's promise of right to equality. We want the government to bring an amendment against this judgment."

The apex court said this while dealing with pleas regarding the Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012, decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. The government's decision was challenged in the Uttarakhand High Court, which struck it down. Some of the protesters also raised slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

They were also raising slogans such as 'Godhra humko yaad hai', 'Jamia humko yaad rahega', 'Kashmir humko yaad rahega', 'Kashmir me hinsa nahi sahengey', 'UP me hinsa nahi chalegi' and 'mob lynching nahi chalegi'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism is common enemy of humanity, peace, development: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, peace and development. Addressing the centennial celebrations of Rotary International in India here today, he said Peace is a prerequisite to developm...

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first-ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...

NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

The National Investigation Agency NIA has stumbled upon evidence of funding of terror groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out ...

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020