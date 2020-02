Burglars break open ATM, flee with Rs 28 lakh in UP's Bulandshahr

Burglars broke open an ATM on a state highway decamping with Rs 28 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday. The thieves escaped with the money after breaking open the ATM of Punjab National Bank installed outside the gate of a sugar mill unit on Khurja Pahasu state highway late on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shivram Yadav said.

According to the SP, the culprits cut open the ATM with the help of a gas cutter and took the money kept in it. We are examining CCTV footage installed inside the ATM kiosk, he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the watchman designated by the bank to guard the ATM had gone on leave and put his younger brother in his place to look after the kiosk. The case is being examined and the burglars will be caught soon, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.