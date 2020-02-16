Shah to undertake two-day Odisha visit from Feb 28
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from February 28
during which he is slated to address a pro-CAA meeting, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday.
Shah will address the public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bhubaneswar on the first
day of his tour, BJP's Odisha unit chief Samir Mohanty said. The party is gearing up to mobilise a large gathering
for the rally, he said. On February 29, the home minister is scheduled to
visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Mohanty added.
