Shah to undertake two-day Odisha visit from Feb 28

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from February 28

during which he is slated to address a pro-CAA meeting, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday.

Shah will address the public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bhubaneswar on the first

day of his tour, BJP's Odisha unit chief Samir Mohanty said. The party is gearing up to mobilise a large gathering

for the rally, he said. On February 29, the home minister is scheduled to

visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Mohanty added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

