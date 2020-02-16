Three drug peddlers held with contraband substances in J-K

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with contraband substances, including 54 kilograms of poppy straw, from Anantnag and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Amir Fayaz Bhat, Faizan Ahmad Najar and Mudasir Ahmad Shalla, they said.

"Police, while targeting drug dealings in Anantnag and Srinagar, have arrested three drug peddlers and seized contraband substances from their possession in a recent action," a police spokesperson said. Bhat and Najar were arrested in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Sunday after 54 kilograms of poppy straw was recovered from their car at a mobile checkpoint setup by police, he said.

They are both residents of Bijbehara, he added. The spokesperson said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and the vehicle of the accused has been impounded.

In another incident, Shalla was arrested from Teilbal area of Srinagar on Saturday after contraband substance was recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

