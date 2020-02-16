Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalit man lynched in Tamil Nadu, 7 including 3 women arrested

A Dalit man died after being assaulted by a mob here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:22 IST
Dalit man lynched in Tamil Nadu, 7 including 3 women arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Dalit man died after being assaulted by a mob here on Wednesday. 24-year-old Sakthivel used to work at a petrol bunk. On Wednesday, while on his way to work, he stopped near a field to defecate when a woman noticed him and began yelling and calling others that he was misbehaving.

The scared Sakthivel attempted to run but was caught by the mob. His hands and legs were tied up and was brutally assaulted. The police were informed but Periyathachur Sub-Inspector Vinoth who reached the spot allegedly did not take Sakthivel to the hospital.

Sakthivel's sister Theivanai reached the spot and later took him to their home, where he fell unconscious and died in a few hours. Theivanai then lodged a complaint at the Periyathachur police station after which R Gowri, her husband K Raja and 5 others were arrested.

A case has been registered under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 294 (B) (obscene action and songs) and 302 (murder) of IPC and Section 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Achini Kulasuriya survives serious injury scare after nasty knock

Sri Lanka pacer Achini Kulasuriya has been cleared of a serious injury scare but will continue to be monitored after being struck on the head during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday. Kulasuriya was hit flush on...

3 Kashmiri students arrested for raising anti-India slogans released

Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges, were released after the execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC Code of Criminal Procedure, police said on Sunday.Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Techn...

Knife attacker injures two in Moscow church

An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central...

Kashi Mahakal Express to connect Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Kashi Vishwanath

Kashi Mahakal Express, third corporate passenger train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will connect religious places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, the superfast fully air-con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020