Dalit man lynched in Tamil Nadu, 7 including 3 women arrested

A Dalit man died after being assaulted by a mob here on Wednesday. 24-year-old Sakthivel used to work at a petrol bunk. On Wednesday, while on his way to work, he stopped near a field to defecate when a woman noticed him and began yelling and calling others that he was misbehaving.

The scared Sakthivel attempted to run but was caught by the mob. His hands and legs were tied up and was brutally assaulted. The police were informed but Periyathachur Sub-Inspector Vinoth who reached the spot allegedly did not take Sakthivel to the hospital.

Sakthivel's sister Theivanai reached the spot and later took him to their home, where he fell unconscious and died in a few hours. Theivanai then lodged a complaint at the Periyathachur police station after which R Gowri, her husband K Raja and 5 others were arrested.

A case has been registered under Section 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 294 (B) (obscene action and songs) and 302 (murder) of IPC and Section 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)

