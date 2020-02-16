Home Ministry organizes 'Bharat Darshan' tour for children of J-K

As part of the 'Bharat Darshan' initiative of the central government, 144 students from the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir visited the national capital on Sunday. Every year the Union Home Ministry organizes 'Bharat Darshan' tour for the students belonging to far-flung districts of Jammu and Kashmir to give them an exposure of cultural diversity and the development happening across the nation.

The tour for the students of Ramban district was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The group was accompanied by the police officers who assumed responsibility as guardians of the students. "The 'Bharat Darshan' tour provides new experiences and vast exposure to the students of Jammu and Kashmir and gives them an opportunity to explore the country at a young age," an official release said. (ANI)

