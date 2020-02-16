Home Ministry organizes 'Bharat Darshan' tour for children of J-K
As part of the 'Bharat Darshan' initiative of the central government, 144 students from the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir visited the national capital on Sunday.
As part of the 'Bharat Darshan' initiative of the central government, 144 students from the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir visited the national capital on Sunday. Every year the Union Home Ministry organizes 'Bharat Darshan' tour for the students belonging to far-flung districts of Jammu and Kashmir to give them an exposure of cultural diversity and the development happening across the nation.
The tour for the students of Ramban district was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The group was accompanied by the police officers who assumed responsibility as guardians of the students. "The 'Bharat Darshan' tour provides new experiences and vast exposure to the students of Jammu and Kashmir and gives them an opportunity to explore the country at a young age," an official release said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Home Ministry
- Ramban
- Jammu and Kashmir Police
ALSO READ
Govt proposes Rs 30,757 cr for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs
'Like a lotus blooming in Dal Lake': Sitharaman recites Kashmiri verse in budget speech
Sitharaman delivers longest Budget speech; peppers it with Kashmiri verse, populist measures
Budget 2020-21: Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 30,757 crore; Ladakh 5,958 crore
Kashmiri verse, Tamil literature, populist measures pepper longest Budget speech