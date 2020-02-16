Two smugglers held in Jaipur with charas worth Rs 1 cr

Two alleged smugglers were arrested on Sunday with around 1.5 kg of charas with an estimated value of nearly Rs 1 crore, an official said. The arrest was made following a tip-off that they were involved in smuggling of the narcotic substance in Jaipur and nearby areas, said Anil Paliwal, ADG (Anti-Terror Squad and Special Operations Group).

The arrested accused were identified as Ankush Singh alias Akki (24) and Upendra Thikaria alias Sheru (22), both residents of Pratap Nagar area here, police said, adding that 1.450 of kg charas was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused who are being interrogated, they said.

