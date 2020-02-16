Student stabbed to death for resisting robbery attempty by three-member

A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang for resisting their attempt to rob him of his mobile phone near Sulur on the outskirts, police said on Sunday. Tami Selvan, a third-year mechanical engineering student was returning home when three men on two bikes approached him from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone, at KM Patty on Saturday, they said.

When the victim resisted and raised an alarm, one of the gang members stabbed him on the chest with a knife and fled the scene, they added. The profusely bleeding student rushed to his house and his father took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A search is on for the suspects, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.