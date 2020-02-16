Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashik woman who was ''set afire'' moved to Mumbai hosp, 1 held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:42 IST
Nashik woman who was ''set afire'' moved to Mumbai hosp, 1 held

A day after the 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire at Lasalgaon in Maharashtra's Nashik

district by a man she was in relationship with, her condition worsened on Sunday following which she was shifted to a

hospital in Mumbai, police said. The accused, Rameshwar Madhukar Bhagwat, was arrested

from Yeola town in Nashik district on Sunday afternoon, they said.

However, in her statement to police, the victim, who has suffered over 65 per cent burns, said the accused did not

intend to set her on fire as the petrol she was carrying in a bottle got spilled on both of them and the match stick lit by

him, accidentally fell on her, an official from Lasalgaon police said.

"The incident had happened around 3.45 pm on Saturday at Lasalgaon bus stand. The victim suffered 67 per cent burn

injuries in the incident and was admitted to Nashik district civil hospital," police said.

"As her condition deteriorated on Sunday, she was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai," they said.

Nashik Rural Police arrested the accused, a resident of Pimpalgaon Najik in Niphad taluka of the district, an

official said. Bhagwat was booked under IPC section 338 (causing

grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or

combustible matter), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he added.

According to police, the relationship between the victim, a widow and mother of three, and Bhagwat had soured.

The duo had reportedly tied the knot, but his family was opposed to the marriage. The man had recently got engaged

with another woman, which had soured the relationship between the victim and him, they said.

In her statement, the victim told the police she and Bhagwat had come to the bus stand to sort out the differences

between them. "We came on separate two-wheelers. As the petrol in my

two-wheeler got over, I took out a bottle full of petrol to fill the fuel tank. But when Bhagwat spotted me with the

petrol bottle, he thought that I would harm myself and hence he snatched it from me," the police quoted the woman as saying

in her statement. "In the process, the petrol spilled on both of us.

Then Bhagwat lit a match stick and threatened to set himself on fire. But the match stick fell on me, due to which I caught

fire. As Bhagwat got scared, he fled from the spot. But he did not have a motive to set me ablaze," her statement added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who met the victim at the Nashik hospital late Saturday night, later

told reporters that petrol pumps have been instructed not to give fuel in bottles henceforth and strict action will be

taken against those found doing so. "It was found that in the Lasalgaon incident, petrol

was being carried in a bottle. Therefore, orders have been issued to petrol pump operators to not give fuel in bottles

henceforth. But if it continues to happen, action will be taken against those involved," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...

Himachal: Women carry pregnant woman on makeshift cart for over 8 hours to reach hospital

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital. They carried the preg...

Kalahandi Police in Odisha organise blood donation camp, say will try to fill blood's demand-supply gap in district

Kalahandi Police on Sunday collected 112 Units of blood in a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp held at Dharamgarh under Mo Sarkar initiative. The Kalahandi Police started this voluntary blood donation drive with the support of the local organis...

Over 100 released from virus quarantine in Germany

Berlin, Feb 16 AFP Over a hundred German nationals were Sunday released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying in from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. All t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020