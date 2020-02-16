Woman attempts suicide after fight, mother jumps off building,

A 52 year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Lokhandwala

Market area in Oshiwara in the metropolis on Sunday evening, some time after her daughter consumed a disinfectant and was

rushed to a hospital, police said. Senior Inspector Dayanand Bangar said Shashi Komal

Sagar and her daughter Priya had a fight over a box of bangles and the latter consumed phenyle in front of family members.

"When family members returned after admitting Priya at a nearby hospital, they could not find Shashi in the house.

They mounted a search and found her body on the ledge on the second floor. She seems to have jumped off the building. An

accidental death case has been registered," Bangar said.

