Horse galloping behind scooter-borne owner dies in mishap

A horse being led by its scooter- borne owner in Maharashtra's Thane city died after the rein

broke and the animal crashed into a road divider and broke its head, a civic official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Ghodbunder Road in the morning, said Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief

Santosh Kadam. "The owner was riding a scooter while holding the

horse's rein as it galloped behind at a moderate pace. However the rein broke and the horse crashed into a road divider. It

sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot," Kadam said.

